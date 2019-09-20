Fallen Draper firefighter to be added to memorial wall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (ABC4 News)- Fallen Draper City Fire Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett’s name will be added to the fallen firefighter memorial wall.

Burchett, along with 249 other fallen firefighters who died in the line of duty last year will be honored at a memorial service at the IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: IAFF

Their names will join more than 8,000 others who died dating back to 1918.

The service starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21st. You can watch it live here.

