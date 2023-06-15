(WDTN) — As part of marking Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Thursday, officials in Montgomery County, Ohio, issued a warning for the Microsoft virus scam that is targeting less-technologically savvy people.

Recently, the fraudulent Microsoft virus scam took advantage of a Washington Township man.

Forty-eight year-old Weihong Lian is accused of deceiving an 83-year-old Ohio man. The alleged victim made withdrawals of “substantial amounts,” believing it would help him keep his money safe, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Last year, the FBI warned Americans that tech support fraud — and the amounts of money being stolen — are on the rise. During these kinds of schemes, a scammer will pretend to be someone official trying to help resolve issues like compromised email addresses or bank accounts, software licenses, and viruses.

Important tips for avoiding the ‘Microsoft virus’ scam

Microsoft will never provide a telephone number to call for assistance if an error or warning pops up on your screen. The company will never contact you asking for personal information or asking to fix your computer.

ALL points of contact through Microsoft are made by the user first, not someone claiming to be from Microsoft.

You should never give out your private information to someone who you don’t know:

Personal Information Date of birth Address Names of family members



Private Information Banking information Account number Username and passwords Credit or debit card number Social Security Number Medicare number Driver’s license number Mother’s maiden name



If someone calls you asking you for remote access to your computer, hang up immediately. Giving someone control of your computer could grant them entry into most of your accounts.

Steps to take to avoid being scammed

If you suspect someone is attempting to scam you, you should immediately hang up and call your local police department or sheriff’s office. To report a scam to Microsoft directly, click here.

Don’t download software that someone else sends you. Make sure all of your antivirus software is up to date and from a trusted company directly.

Even though it may be difficult, try to use different and unique passwords. Use a trusted and reputable password manager if necessary.

Be aware of tactics and keywords that scammers are likely to use. The FBI warns that with the rise of cryptocurrency, scammers are increasingly asking victims to transfer funds from regular bank accounts to crypto wallets. Don’t.

For more information, on how to spot and report tech support scams, visit the Federal Trade Commission.