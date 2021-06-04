Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts suspended for two years

FILE – President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. Media critic Brian Stelter is updating his book “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” in preparation for the paperback edition. The changes reflect the end of Trump’s presidency and the false claims of voter fraud and the rise of Tucker Carlson to become Fox’s most prominent personality. Announced on Sunday, Feb, 21, 2021, the revised edition will be released in June. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

(ABC4) – Former President Donald Trump’s access to Facebook and Instagram will remain suspended for two years.

One month ago, Facebook’s Oversight Board upheld the platform’s decision to restrict Trump’s access to his account, as well as his Instagram account.

While upholding the decision, the board stated: “However, it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension. Facebook’s normal penalties include removing the violating content, imposing a time-bound period of suspension, or permanently disabling the page and account.”

Facebook has announced Trump’s posts made on January 6 during the U.S. Capitol riot. Of those, it says two “severely violated Facebook’s Community Standards and Instagram’s Community Guidelines.”

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year,” Facebook says.

Below is the protocol Facebook is following:

At the end of those two years, Facebook says they “will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded.” This includes an evaluation of external factors, like instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly, and “other markers of civil unrest.”

“If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded.”

When the restrictions lift, Facebook explains there will be a “strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in future.”

This is a developing story, stick with ABC4 on air for updates.