Facebook reaches $14 million settlement for refusing to hire U.S workers

(ABC4) – Facebook has agreed to pay $14 million in a settlement for refusing to hire U.S. citizens from January 2018 to September 18, 2019.

The lawsuit was filed in Dec. 2020 by the Department of Justice. The DOJ says Facebook refused to consider or hire U.S. workers for over 2,600 positions, and instead reserved those positions for temporary visa holders it sponsored for permanent work authorization (green cards).

These positions would have offered U.S. workers an average salary of approximately $156,000. During the two-year investigation, it was discovered that Facebook intentionally created a hiring system that denied qualified U.S workers an equal and fair opportunity to learn about and apply for jobs.

“Facebook is not above the law, and must comply with our nation’s federal civil rights laws, which prohibit discriminatory recruitment and hiring practices,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Companies cannot set aside certain positions for temporary visa holders because of their citizenship or immigration status. This settlement reflects the Civil Rights Division’s commitment to holding employers accountable and eradicating discriminatory employment practices.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Facebook failed to advertise their job vacancies on its career website and required applicants to apply by physical mail only.

The investigation concluded that Facebook received either zero or one U.S. worker applicant for 99.7% of its Program Electronic Review Management labor certification process. This was compared to other positions that were advertised on its career website during the same time period, in which those positions attracted 100 or more applicants.

As of Tuesday, Facebook will pay a civil penalty of 4.75 million to the United States and up to 9.5 million to U.S. citizens that were discriminated against.