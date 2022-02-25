(ABC4) – The Facebook head of security policy announced Friday night that the social media platform will be prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on Facebook.

In a Tweet, Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Facebook security policy, says Facebook will continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media and explained that the changes have already begun rolling out and will continue into the weekend.

On Thursday, Gleicher also announced that Facebook has launched a new feature in Ukraine that allows people to lock their profiles to provide an extra layer of privacy and security.

The one-click tool will allow people in Ukraine to lock down their accounts by quickly applying existing privacy settings and new features.

With a locked profile, people who aren’t a user’s friend can’t download or share their profile photos or see posts on their timelines.

Facebook has previously launched the tool in other parts of the world like Afghanistan in August 2021 as a way to protect people who are in unsafe situations.