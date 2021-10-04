UPDATE: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp users continue experiencing outages

A man holds a smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram and Twitter seen on the screen in Moscow on March 23, 2018. – A public apology by Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, on March 22, 2018 failed to quell outrage over the hijacking of personal data from millions of people, as critics demanded the social media giant go much further to protect privacy. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo credit should read KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

MONDAY 10/4/2021 11:55 a.m.

(ABC4) – While Twitter’s outage has ended, Facebook and its platforms remain down for its users.

Reports began coming into Downdetector around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Users reported an inability to access Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp – all owned by Facebook. Users were also reporting issues with accessing Twitter.

Users are no longer reporting problems with Twitter, but Facebook and its other platforms continue to experience an outage.

ABC4 will update this story as details are released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, others experiencing outages

MONDAY 10/4/2021 10:09 a.m.

(ABC4) – If you’re trying to access Facebook or any of its related platforms, you may just see a white screen or, in some cases, a ‘server error’ message pop up.

Users have been reporting troubles accessing Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger since around 9:30 a.m. MT.

With Facebook, most users are reporting troubles accessing the desktop version of the site. Meanwhile, Instagram users are reporting issues with both the app and website. WhatsApp’s app is reportedly down. In addition to troubles with the website and the app, Messenger users are also seeing troubles with sending messages.

Additionally, Twitter users are reporting difficulties accessing the website version of the platform.

Hundreds of users have reported problems with all four social platforms via Downdetector.