Facebook, Instagram ‘indefinitely’ extends block on Trump accounts

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional Airport, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Dalton, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(ABC4) – Facebook is “indefinitely” blocking President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

According to a Thursday tweet from the Facebook Newsroom, the block is extended “indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks.”

This comes because, according to the platform, “the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

We believe the risks of allowing President Trump to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great, so we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/JkyGOTYB1Z — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) January 7, 2021

On Wednesday, Twitter locked the account of President Trump for 12 hours following a series of disputed tweets posted in the wake of the demonstrations at the Capitol.

“In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules,” the tech company announced.

“This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets,” Twitter added hours later. “If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”

Later in the day, Facebook blocked President Trump’s account and he will be unable to post on the platform for 24 hours.

In Thursday’s tweet, a post from Mark Zuckerberg is included. That statement reads, in part, “[Trump’s] decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world.”

Zuckerberg continues, saying, “the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms.”

“Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts is indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

This is a breaking news update. Stick with ABC4 as more information becomes available.