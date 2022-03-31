LAS VEGAS, Nev. (ABC4) – Formula One will head to Las Vegas in 2023, joining Austin and Miami as host venues in the U.S.

Formula One officials made the announcement on Wednesday. The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place on a Saturday in November with the official date yet to be announced.

The announcement was made with Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei and F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali in attendance.

“This is an incredible moment for Formula One that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

The 14-turn track will meander through the heart of the Vegas Strip in a 3.8 mile (6.2 km) track. The circuit will wind past iconic landmarks and hotels including Caesars Palace, The Bellagio Fountains and The Venetian.

(Courtesy of Formula One)

(Courtesy of Formula One)

(Courtesy of Formula One)

(Courtesy of Formula One)

(Courtesy of Formula One)

The track design will feature three straights, a high-speed cornering sequence and a single chicane section, running over 50 laps. Top speeds are expected to hit around 212 mph.

The city of Las Vegas has hosted races in 1981 and 1982, but the 2023 event will be the first time F1 cars will race on the actual strip.

“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour,” said Maffei. “Our confidence in this unique opportunity is evident in our decision to assume the promoter role for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in partnership with Live Nation.

“We eagerly anticipate the moment when the history, energy and momentum of Formula 1 will culminate in an unforgettable Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip,” said CEO and President of the LVCVA, Steve Hill. “Spectators will experience the unrivaled thrill of watching these world-class drivers race through what is sure to become one of the most iconic racetracks in the world. Formula 1 and Liberty Media have been incredible partners, and we look forward to November 2023 when we once again showcase that Las Vegas is ‘The Greatest Arena on Earth’.”

To see the full Las Vegas 2023 circuit layout, click here.