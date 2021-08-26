UPDATE: Two suicide attacks near Kabul airport results in ‘number of US & civilian casualties’

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded Thursday. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

THURSDAY 8/26/2021 9:03 a.m.

As of 9 a.m. MT, Kirby has confirmed the explosion at the Abbey Gate “was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties.”

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

He has also confirmed at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry says the two suicide attacks have killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15, according to the Associated Press.

ORIGINAL STORY: Explosion confirmed outside Kabul airport, U.S. service members injured

THURSDAY 8/26/2021 7:53 a.m.

KABUL, Afghanistan (ABC4) – An explosion has been reported outside of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed the explosion has occurred, saying “casualties are unclear at this time.” As of 8:35 a.m., Kirby says the explosion has occurred near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport, resulting “in an unknown number of casualties.”

We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

According to ABC News, three U.S. service members are among those injured in the explosion. The Associated Press reports the Russian Foreign Ministry says it was a suicide attack outside of the airport, adding at least two people are dead and 15 are wounded.

This comes shortly after Kirby confirmed evacuation operations in Kabul will not wrap up in 36 hours.

“We will continue to evacuate as many people as we can until the end of the mission,” he tweeted about an hour before confirming the explosion.

Thousands of Afghans have been gathering at the airport for most of the month as they try to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. The White House announced Thursday morning that from 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday to the same time Thursday, about 13,400 people were evacuated from Afghanistan. Seventeen U.S. military flights evacuated about 5,100 people while 74 coalition aircraft evacuated about 8,300 people from Kabul.

Horrific terrorist attacks outside Kabul airport. My heart breaks for the U.S. servicemembers wounded in the explosion and the innocent Afghan lives lost. I am inspired by the strength and compassion of our troops and pray for their safety. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 26, 2021

Since August 14, the White House reports the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 95,700 people. Approximately 101,300 people have been relocated since the end of July.

Since August 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 95,700 people. Since the end of July, we have re-located approximately 101,300 people. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 26, 2021

According to the Associated Press, western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport. Several countries have been urging people to avoid the airport with an official saying there was a threat of a suicide bombing.

The airport has been the scene of some of the most intense and heartbreaking images. In the slideshow below, see some of the photos of Afghans looking to evacuate.

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load people being evacuated from Afghanistan onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/U.S. Air Force via AP)

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

Hundreds of people gather, some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. Britain said an attack could come within hours. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

Hundreds of people, some holding documents, gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

A U.S. soldier stands inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. Britain said an attack could come within hours. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport wall as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. Britain said an attack could come within hours. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

A U.S. soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. Britain said an attack could come within hours. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

Some countries, like Canada, have already ended their evacuations. The Associated Press says these countries have also begun evacuating their soldiers and diplomats.

According to AP, the acting U.S. ambassador to Kabul, Ross Wilson, said the security threat at the Kabul airport overnight was “clearly regarded as credible, as imminent, as compelling.” But in an interview with ABC News, he would not give details and did not say whether the threat remained.

Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy warned citizens at multiple gates outside the airport to leave immediately due to an unspecified threat.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.