UPDATE: Two suicide attacks near Kabul airport results in ‘number of US & civilian casualties’

THURSDAY 8/26/2021 9:03 a.m.
As of 9 a.m. MT, Kirby has confirmed the explosion at the Abbey Gate “was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties.”
He has also confirmed at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry says the two suicide attacks have killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15, according to the Associated Press.
ORIGINAL STORY: Explosion confirmed outside Kabul airport, U.S. service members injured
THURSDAY 8/26/2021 7:53 a.m.
KABUL, Afghanistan (ABC4) – An explosion has been reported outside of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed the explosion has occurred, saying “casualties are unclear at this time.” As of 8:35 a.m., Kirby says the explosion has occurred near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport, resulting “in an unknown number of casualties.”
According to ABC News, three U.S. service members are among those injured in the explosion. The Associated Press reports the Russian Foreign Ministry says it was a suicide attack outside of the airport, adding at least two people are dead and 15 are wounded.
This comes shortly after Kirby confirmed evacuation operations in Kabul will not wrap up in 36 hours.
“We will continue to evacuate as many people as we can until the end of the mission,” he tweeted about an hour before confirming the explosion.
Thousands of Afghans have been gathering at the airport for most of the month as they try to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. The White House announced Thursday morning that from 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday to the same time Thursday, about 13,400 people were evacuated from Afghanistan. Seventeen U.S. military flights evacuated about 5,100 people while 74 coalition aircraft evacuated about 8,300 people from Kabul.
Since August 14, the White House reports the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 95,700 people. Approximately 101,300 people have been relocated since the end of July.
According to the Associated Press, western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport. Several countries have been urging people to avoid the airport with an official saying there was a threat of a suicide bombing.
Some countries, like Canada, have already ended their evacuations. The Associated Press says these countries have also begun evacuating their soldiers and diplomats.
According to AP, the acting U.S. ambassador to Kabul, Ross Wilson, said the security threat at the Kabul airport overnight was “clearly regarded as credible, as imminent, as compelling.” But in an interview with ABC News, he would not give details and did not say whether the threat remained.
Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy warned citizens at multiple gates outside the airport to leave immediately due to an unspecified threat.
This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.