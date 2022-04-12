(ABC4) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter has issued an apology following backlash to a tweet relating to the death of Dwayne Haskins over the weekend.

Schefter reported Haskin’s death on Twitter Saturday morning through a tweet many found offensive and insensitive.

His original tweet was:

“Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders,” Schefter wrote in his first tweet. “Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.” @AdamSchefter

Schefter soon deleted the tweet, rephrasing it to:

“Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.“ -@AdamSchefter

Following the controversy, Schefter issued an apology on his podcast saying:

“First I wanted to address the death of Dwayne Haskins and the tweet that I posted last weekend. It was insensitive, it was a mistake, and I could assure you it was not my intention.”

Schefter went on to explain that the focus should have been on Haskins and who he was as a person.

Haskins died after being struck by a dump truck while he was attempting to cross a highway in South Florida early Saturday morning.

Haskins was an Ohio State standout before he was drafted with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the then Washington Redskins. His last season was spent as a backup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.