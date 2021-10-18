ESPN reporter Allison Williams willing to lose job over vaccine mandate

(ABC4) – ESPN college basketball and football reporter Allison Williams has announced that she will be departing from ESPN because she does not want to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

In an emotional Instagram post, Williams says she will be separated from the company next week and thanks her fans for their support while expressing her concerns about health and fertility issues that can arise from the COVID-19 shot.

“I’ve had to really dig deep and analyze my values and my morals, and ultimately I need to put them first,” William’s said on her Instagram account. “The irony in all this is a lot of those same values and principles I hold so dear, are what made me a really good employee.”

She goes on to say that she cannot put a paycheck over principal and that she won’t sacrifice what she believes to maintain a career.

ESPN, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company, has required all non-union U.S. employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations by Friday.

The CDC issued a statement on pregnancy health advisory last month urging the COVID-19 vaccination among people who are pregnant. In the statement, contrary to Williams’ beliefs, the CDC points out that the benefits of getting vaccinated while pregnant outweigh the risks.

On Sept. 9, Williams issued her first statement regarding her decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Courtesy: Allison Williams Twitter

Williams’ last game on ESPN was last season’s College Football Playoffs National Championship between Alabama and Ohio State.