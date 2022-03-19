(ABC4) – John Clayton, a reputable ESPN personality, died at 67-years-old on March 18 in Wash. following a brief illness.

A native of Braddock, Penn., Clayton was dubbed “The Professor” because of his extensive knowledge of football. As noted by ESPN, Clayton was one of America’s highest-ranked NFL insiders, totaling a five-decade career that involved over 20 years with ESPN.

Clayton started his career in 1972 when he was just a teenager covering the Pittsburgh Steelers amid the “Immaculate Reception.” From there, ESPN shared that he was a student at Duquesne University and was hired by the Pittsburgh Press during his senior year. The reporter spent over a decade at the Tacoma News Tribune in Wash. before transferring to ESPN in 1995 for its NFL coverage opportunity. Among his other accomplishments, Clayton additionally wrote for several news outlets including the Washington Post and was a sideline reporter for the Seahawks radio network for five seasons. Clayton carried on working up until a mere 10 days ago.

The star received what’s now known as the Bill Nunn Memorial Award in 2007, referred to as the profession’s highest honor, according to ESPN.

Clayton was additionally a member of the Board of Selectors for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Upon learning of Clayton’s death, friends and colleagues alike took to social media to mourn the sports legend.

“Long before he became an ESPN icon, John might have been the best news-breaking team beat reporter of his generation, the type who could sit on a story for months and then break it before others had any clue what was going on,” The Athletic’s Mike Sando, a longtime friend of Clayton’s told ESPN. “He was that good. On a personal level, John was incredibly generous to me when I succeeded him as the Seahawks beat reporter at the Tacoma News Tribune many years ago. I owe so much to John and will miss him terribly.”

“The Seahawks are heartbroken to learn of the passing of John Clayton,” the team said in a statement. Similarly, the Steelers deemed Clayton “a Pittsburgh media icon.”