(ABC4) – It’s the end of an era for music-lovers and Apple-lovers alike as the iPod, which launched in 2001, is being discontinued.

The latest version of the iPod Touch will be the last of the iPods.

Steve Jobs first introduced the iPod as a revolutionary device, drawing in customers with the signature scroll wheel and the promise to hold up to 1,000 “CD-quality” songs.

By 2007, the year of the first iPhone, more than 100 million iPods had been sold.