(ABC4) – Car buyers are buying up electric vehicles.

In the first three months of 2022, several reports say registrations for new electric vehicles were up 60 percent.

Electric vehicles now make up more than 4.5 percent of all car sales.

This number is still significantly lower than some countries like Norway, who says 86 percent of all new vehicle sales in March were electric cars.

Experts say that one problem that contributes to the slower increases in the U.S. is a lack of charging stations.