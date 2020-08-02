EDC Las Vegas 2020 officially postponed to May 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas has officially been postponed to next year, according to Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella.

Rotella, creator of the company that produces the largest electronic dance music festival every year, posted about the popular festival’s postponement on Instagram Sunday.

EDC Las Vegas 2020 was originally postponed to October of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now scheduled to take place May 21-23, 2021.

The 2020 passes for the event, including Camp EDC and shuttles, will be honored for the new 2021 dates and will automatically transfer over, according to Rotella.

For those unable to attend the festival at the rescheduled dates, Rotella says any tickets for EDC Las Vegas 2021 that become available will go back on sale Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

Below is the full statement from Rotella, posted on his Instagram:

@EDC_LasVegas UPDATE: I know you’ve been waiting a long time & I want to THANK YOU for being so patient. Some have questioned why we haven’t postponed yet & I want to let you know what we’ve been up to. The team & I have spent the last several months working to create a plan that would allow us to produce a safe event for you. We wanted to implement a free two-step testing program, one test at home before traveling to Las Vegas & another test at the venue when you arrived, in addition to many other enhanced safety protocols. Unfortunately, we just learned that the medical advances necessary to pull this off will not be ready in time, which is why I’m making this announcement today. Regardless, I’m proud of our team for continuing to believe & work so hard throughout the process. This whole experience has truly been a wild ride. Here I am, a rave promoter, finding myself talking to biopharmaceutical companies about diagnostic tests for a novel virus while working with Nevada’s most prominent government officials. I’ve felt a lot of pressure wanting to come through for all of you & after taking time to exhaust every possible option, I can feel confident knowing this is the right decision. We are officially postponing EDC Las Vegas 2020 & will be returning May 21+22+23 of 2021 to celebrate 25 years of EDC. To everyone who chose to hang onto their ticket & stick with us during this time, THANK YOU! You’re the most amazing community I could ever hope to be a part of. It means the world to me. We would not be able to do any of this without your support. All 2020 passes, including Camp EDC & shuttles, will be honored for the new 2021 dates & will automatically transfer over. For those who would like a refund, go to edclasvegas.com/verify. Because some of you won’t be able to make the rescheduled dates, any tickets for EDC Las Vegas 2021 that become available will go back on sale Thursday, August 6 at 10am PT. Insomniac has been built on never giving up. We’re already working hard on next year’s show & we’ll be back with more energy than ever for our 25 Year Celebration. Until then— Peace, Love, Stay Positive & I’ll See You Under the Electric Sky!💜✨

For those who would like a refund for EDC 2020 tickets, click HERE.