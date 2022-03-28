(ABC4) – A nationally distributed Easter candy treat has been voluntarily recalled because the packaging has an undeclared milk allergy warning.

Wilton Industries is recalling their Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit due to a milk allergen missing from the “Contains” statement. The ingredient list on the package lists “Skim Milk Powder” as an ingredient, however, the “Contains” statement did not include “Milk” as required.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The 2022 Easter seasonal item was distributed nationally through retail stores and e-commerce including the company’s website. The item was also sold in retail stores in Columbia, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The voluntary recall impacts lots 22005, 22006, and 22007. Lot codes can be found on the side or bottom of the box.

The FDA said on its website no illness has been reported due to an allergic reaction to undeclared milk to date.

If any consumers have questions about this voluntary recall they can send an email to productrecall@wilton.com or contact Wilton’s Customer Care Team at 1-800-794-5866.