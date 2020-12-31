Dunkin’ announces new coffee with 20% more caffeine

(WPRI) — If you need an extra boost heading into 2021, Dunkin’ has you covered.

The Massachusetts-based chain has launched the “Extra Charged Coffee” which has a green coffee extract that provides 20% more caffeine.

“Let’s be honest, many of our plans and goals for 2020 got derailed,” Dunkin wrote in a blog post. “As we head into 2021, we could all use a little something extra to help us tackle our to-dos.”

Available hot or cold, a medium Extra Charged Coffee is now available at participating Dunkin’ locations for only $2 through Jan. 26.

“Some of our guests told us they were looking for a little extra caffeine boost from their favorite coffee drinks,” the blog post read. “But, adding an espresso shot actually changes the flavor profile of the coffee. So, we brewed up a new innovation, Extra Charged Coffee, to give guests the benefit of additional caffeine without altering the taste of the high-quality Dunkin’ Hot and Iced Coffee that they know and love.”

Things are getting *extra*. Introducing our Extra Charged Coffee. Your favorite coffee but with 20% more caffeine.⚡ pic.twitter.com/afhNpOtsud — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) December 30, 2020

This isn’t the only new item Dunkin’ has released this year.

In February, Dunkin’ announced Snackin’ Bacon, “eight half-slices of bacon specially flavored with Sweet Black Peper seasoning for a sweet and savory combination offering a deliciously bold taste.”

Dunkin’ announced it was getting into the cereal game in August. The company teamed up with Post Consumer Brands, the makers of Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat, and Raisin Bran, to release cereals based on its most popular drinks: Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte.

The companies say Dunkin’ coffee concentrate is added to the cereal, which consists of little crunchy spheres mixed with flavored marshmallow bits. A serving has about as much caffeine as a tenth of an 8-ounce cup of coffee.

In July, Dunkin’ Brand Group announced that about 800 Dunkin’ locations may permanently close throughout the year. The move is “part of a real estate portfolio rationalization,” according to Dunkin’.

There is no word yet on how many actually closed this year.