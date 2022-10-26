(ABC4) — Unilever is recalled a number of dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, which is a known carcinogen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall involves products from the Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé brands dating back to Oct. 2021. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall, stated the FDA, but the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution. There is a complete list of recalled products on the FDA’s website.

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” stated the FDA.

The FDA stated the benzene appears to be in the propellant in the aerosol cans.

Consumers should stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products and visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products. If consumers have further questions, they may also contact Unilever U.S. by calling (877) 270-7412, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.