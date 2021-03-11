Driver found using camping chair as seat in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (ABC4) – Authorities in Wisconsin recently stopped a driver operating a pickup truck without a driver’s seat.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper stopped a pickup truck for an equipment violation.

The trooper noticed as he spoke to the driver that the vehicle was not equipped with seats and the driver was sitting, instead, on a camping chair.

State Patrol included a link to legislation that requires all vehicles in Wisconsin to have properly working seats and restraining devices.

The photo shared by Wisconsin State Patrol shows the camping chair in the vehicle as well as snow on the floor.

One Facebook user suggested the vehicle was used for ice fishing, saying, “You remove the seats and cut holes into the ice and fish while still staying in a warm vehicle.”

In December, Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a teenager for driving a car covered in Christmas lights.

Authorities say that while the trooper gave the driver credit for creativity, she also had to break the news that it’s not legal to operate the car on the road.