Dollar General to dedicate first hour of shopping day to seniors amid coronavirus pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Dollar General Corporation announces it plans to dedicate its first hour of operation of each shopping day to senior shoppers.

Dollar General said with senior shoppers being one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus they are strongly encouraging the public to allow for the first hour to be dedicated to senior shoppers.

“In keeping with the company’s mission of serving others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods,” said the company in a statement.

Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open.

Store officials also added that they will be amending store operating hours beginning Tuesday, March 17.

All Dollar General stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, officials say this is also for the health and wellbeing of their employees.

Stores will continue to maintain current opening hours. Normal operating hours by individual store locations are available Dollar General’s website.

