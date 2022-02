NEW YORK (ABC4) – A very special dog made his debut on the ice Wednesday in New York.

8-year-old rescue dog Benny can be seen gliding around in his custom-made skates, with a hockey stick in his mouth.

The Labrador can run, glide, and jump on the ice. He was accompanied by his handler as he skated.

Benny was adopted from a shelter here in Salt Lake City one day before what was said to be his last.