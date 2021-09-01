Do not drive notice issued for some Subaru vehicles amid recall

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off. The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(ABC4) – Subaru has issued a recall for over 800 vehicles and a do not drive notice for the affected vehicles.

Over 800 2021 Impreza vehicles are affected, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Subaru has identified a lower control arm weld on the front driver’s side that may fail on affected Imprezas. If the weld fails, the tire could make contact with the wheel well and result in a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash.

If you own a 2021 Subaru Impreza, you can visit NHTSA’s site to determine if your vehicle is affected by the recall. You can also contact Subaru’s customer service at 844-373-6614.