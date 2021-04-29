DNA testing conducted on tools, possible blood in Daybell case

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) – DNA testing has been conducted on tools seized from Chad Daybell’s property, as well as a possible blood sample found at an apartment, according to East Idaho News.

Court documents filed Tuesday in connection to the case against Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell. Both are facing charges of conspiracy to conceal or destroy evidence while Chad is charged with concealment/destruction of evidence. These charges are the result of the bodies of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan – Lori’s children – were found buried on Chad’s property last summer.

According to East Idaho News, a hearing was scheduled for Wednesday in regards to the DNA testing being conducted, but was postponed as both the prosecution and the defense are now requesting information from the state lab so they could reach an agreement on the issue.

