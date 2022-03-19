NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) – The last time Nairoby Encarnacion was seen on Facebook, it was in a post with her boyfriend, who had surrounded her with cakes and fancy jewelry on her Dec. 17 birthday.

“She said, ‘He’s coming to pick me up,'” the woman’s mother, Adriana Cabreja, recalled of her last phone conversation with Encarnacion, “to take me to Vermont, to celebrate my birthday.”

It’s been just over three months since Cabreja heard from her 37-year-old daughter. But this week, she was alarmed by disturbing messages sent from Encarnacion’s Facebook page.

The message instructed Cabreja to “stop looking” because she was never going to see her daughter again, Cabreja said through tears, quoting one of the texts sent via Facebook Messenger.

Cabreja and another daughter filed a missing persons report a week ago in the Bronx’s 40th Precinct, after becoming convinced Encarnacion is not simply away in the Dominican Republic or Vermont with her “on and off” boyfriend.

“This is a woman who’s known to virtually post all the time on her social,” Encarnacion’s only child, Crystal Whitehead, told Nexstar’s WPIX from her home in Chicago. “She just went MIA and stopped reaching out to people.”

Crystal Whitehead just gave birth to a daughter — Encarnacion’s first grandchild — and didn’t hear a word from her mother. She also said she noticed that her mother’s profile picture on Facebook was recently changed to an image Michael Myers from the “Halloween” horror movie franchise. The cover photo had been changed to portray a graveyard, she added.

Another message sent via Facebook claimed the family would “never find” Encarnacion, at least “till she becomes bones.” Other messages from Encarnacion’s account called her nasty names, and racist statements were made.

Nairoby Encarnacion’s mother said she began receiving the messages, which instructed her to stop looking for Encarnacion, months after her daughter’s disappearance. (WPIX)

Encarnacion’s other sister, Amaris Cummins, also lives out of state. She said the family wasn’t able to get answers from the missing woman’s boyfriend.

“He would completely control her, completely control her phone,” Cummins told WPIX.

Cummins also claimed the boyfriend, who is white, was “extremely racist” toward Encarnacion and her extended family, who are Latina and Black.

The family said Encarnacion had struggled with substance abuse in the past and met her boyfriend when she was getting treatment at a rehab facility. They said the man was working near the facility.

“She’s always struggled,” Amaris Cummins said. “I think she met him at a facility when she was the most vulnerable.”

The family told WPIX that Encarnacion and her boyfriend later started flipping houses in Vermont. They later did the same in the Dominican Republic.

“When they took it to the Dominican Republic, that’s when it got kind of sketchy,” Cummins said. “He started to send out videos, personal nude videos of her.”

Cummins said she fears her sister is being drugged and held against her will. The missing woman’s daughter believed the family was being “taunted” with the disturbing messages.

“I believe my mother is in grave danger,” Whitehead said.

The family is now calling on the boyfriend to reveal what has happened to Encarnacion.

“He knows,” the missing woman’s mother cried. “He knows where she is.”