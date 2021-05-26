Disneyland to welcome back out-of-state guests this summer

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 19: Pedestrians walk near the entrance to Disneyland Resort on February 19, 2009 in Anaheim, California. With the worsening economy, declining attendance and reduced operating income, the Walt Disney Company announced that it plans to restructure its domestic theme-park operations, which will result in the layoff an unspecified number of employees in the coming weeks. Disneyland in Anaheim, California and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will reportedly be consolidated into a single unit headed by Worldwide Operations President Al Weiss. Attendance at Disney theme parks in the US dropped 5 percent in the last quarter of 2008 compared to the previous year and in January, Disney offered buyout packages to 600 US executives. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – “Be our guest, be our guest!”

Disneyland Resort and theme park has announced that guests from outside California can now return to Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park beginning June 15.

Disneyland will still require guests to wear facemasks during their visit at Disneyland Resort, according to a press release.

The state of California is also recommending that guests be fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 when visiting the theme parks.

The timing of this decision comes as Disney’s Avenger Campus is set to open at Disney California Adventure Park on June 4 and the Paradise Pier Hotel on June 30.

On April 30, Disney first began their phased re-opening of Disneyland Resort by only allowing California residents to visit the parks.

As regulations still stand, all guests visiting Disneyland Resort before June 15 must be California residents visiting in groups of no larger than three households, Disney officials said in a press release.

