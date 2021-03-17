Disneyland announces when it will reopen, current restrictions

An entrance area to Disneyland stands empty on Sept. 30, 2020 in Anaheim. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4) – Disneyland theme parks are officially reopening on April 30, 2021.

The company announced its reopening plans on Wednesday, saying they will admit visitors to Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park at a limited capacity.

A new reservation system will require advance ticket purchasing. Disney says that to enter a park, both a park reservation and valid admission for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages 3-years-old and older.

Until further notice, park visits are limited to just California residents.

“As we prepare for this phased reopening, we’ve made some updates based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies,” Disney says. “While it may be a bit different from the last time you visited, together we can find new ways to create magical moments together—and memories to treasure forever.”

Disney says certain theme parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences, services, amenities, and other locations may be limited in capacity, subject to restrictions, or even closed.

In addition, FASTPASS and Disney MaxPass services are suspended for the time being.

Disneyland initially closed in March 2020 amid concerns over COVID-19. California recently gave Disneyland the go-ahead to reopen.