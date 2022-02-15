Disney Parks: No more masks indoors for vaccinated visitors

FILE – Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The theme park resort announced Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception. Face masks still will be needed for visitors ages 2 and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Starting this week, masks are coming off for vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

The company announced Tuesday that face coverings will be optional for fully-vaccinated visitors in all indoor and outdoor locations, with one exception.

Face masks still will be needed for visitors ages 2 and older on enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola.

The change in mask policy takes effect starting Thursday.

Current guidelines require visitors to wear masks in all indoor locations, regardless of their vaccination status. Unvaccinated visitors will need to continue wearing masks in all indoor locations after Thursday.