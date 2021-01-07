Transportation Secretary Chao first member of Trump’s Cabinet to resign

(ABC4) – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is the first member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to resign following riots on Capitol Hill.

Chao took to Twitter saying, “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation.”

Her announcement comes shortly after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. pic.twitter.com/rFxPsBoh6t — Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021

“Yesterday, our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed,” Chao says in a statement. “As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

Pete Buttigieg is set to take over this position as part of President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet.

Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).