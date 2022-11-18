(ABC4) — Ticketmaster may have landed itself in deep trouble – again.

The U.S. Justice Department has reportedly opened an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, according to The New York Times (NYT). The investigation will determine whether the global entertainment company is abusing its nearly monopolizing power over the ticket industry.

However, this investigation has been going on even before the disastrous turnout of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” presale.

Staff members who disclosed the investigation to NYT said the antitrust division has been reaching out to various music venues and relevant individuals in the live music market to ask broad questions about the company’s sale practices.

Live Nation Entertainment is a result of a merger between Ticketmaster, a ticket company, and Live Nation, a concert promotion firm, that took place back in 2010. The Justice Department approved the merger and drafted a 10-year consent decree with the company with one of the provisions banning Live Nation from pressuring music venues into signing with Ticketmaster.

Complaints from competitors prompted the department to launch an investigation in 2019, which revealed that Live Nation did indeed violate the term of the legal settlement by threatening to move its tours elsewhere if venues refuse to sell tickets through Ticketmaster. Even so, the department decided to extend the terms to the end of 2025.

The news of Live Nation Entertainment being under investigation once again came just a few days after millions of Taylor Swift fans expressed their frustrations toward Ticketmaster for crashing repeatedly during “The Eras Tour” Verified Fan presale on Tuesday, Nov. 15, causing some to be stuck in virtual queues for more than five hours.

Politicians across the nation have also taken the opportunity to voice their longtime disapproval of the Ticketmaster-Live Nation merger following the presale. Attorney generals from Tennessee and North Carolina have both announced that they will be looking into the industry giant after receiving consumer complaints saying its business practices violated antitrust laws.

In a now-deleted blog post, Ticketmaster said the crashes and delays were due to “unprecedented traffic” to its website with the server having to field over 3.5 billion system requests at one point, which is over four times their previous peak. It went on to report that a historic 2.4 million tickets were sold during the Verified Fan and Capital One presales.

Taylor Swift released a statement via Instagram on Friday expressing her disappointment in Ticketmaster for botching the presales.

“It is truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets,” she wrote. “But it really pisses me off that a lot of them went through several bear attacks to get them.

Swift and her team had reportedly asked Ticketmaster “multiple times” if they could handle the demand, and they were assured that they could.