Democratic Party spokeswoman: Judge has ruled all Tennessee polls must extend Super Tuesday hours in wake of tornado

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Brigham Young University in Utah said Wednesday that “same-sex romantic behavior” is not allowed on campus, even under recent changes to its strict code of conduct that dropped a section banning any behavior that reflected “homosexual feelings."

The university owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted a letter online, saying it intended to clarify misinterpretation about the change to what is known as the “honor code." A college administrator wrote that the recent revision doesn't change the “moral standards” of the church or the faith's opposition to same-sex marriage.