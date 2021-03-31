Delta offering more seats, bringing snacks back as COVID-19 restrictions relax

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 7, 2020, file photo, Delta flight is shown taking off from Salt Lake City International Airport, in Salt Lake City. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday, April 14, 2020, that the nation’s major airlines have tentatively agreed to terms for $25 billion in federal aid to pay workers and keep them employed through September. The deals aren’t final, but the assistance is almost certain to be a mix of cash and loans, and the government could take a small ownership stake in the leading airlines. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(ABC4) – COVID-19 restrictions are continuing to lift, including on Delta flights.

Last spring, airlines, like many others, began imposing safety restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. That included blocking off seats, restricting the number of passengers on board, requiring masks, and doing away with snacks and beverages.

On Wednesday, Delta announced the lifting of some of its restrictions, citing the acceleration of COVID-19 vaccinations and consumer confidence.

More available seats

Starting May 1, middle seats on Delta flights will no longer be blocked off.

Since April 2020, the airline has blocked off seats to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. They were the only ones to do so, according to a Wednesday update.

Despite this, Delta says masks will still be required and crews will continue enhanced cleaning standards.

Snacks are back

On April 14, you’ll be able to have snacks while aboard Delta flights.

After receiving feedback from flight attendants and tips from Mayo Clinic, Delta says onboard food and beverage service will safely return with “classic favorites and new treats.”

Hot food options will return in early June to those flying in Delta One or First Class on select coast-to-coast domestic flights. First Class flyers on “other key U.S. routes” will see fresh boxed meals return in early July.

Other Delta updates

Delta says it will continue using certain efforts to ensure the safety of passengers, like hand sanitizer stations and antimicrobial lavatory lighting on board, contactless payment technology, and providing Lysol Disinfecting Wipes to clean customer-facin areas.

Plans to bring high-speed Wi-Fi onboard Delta flights this year are still underway.

If you have a ticket that is set to expire this year, Delta says it has extended those tickets, as well as tickets purchased this year, to expire on December 31, 2022.

For more on Delta’s updates, click here.