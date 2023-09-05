ATLANTA (NewsNation/NEXSTAR) — An international Delta Air Lines flight, flying from Atlanta, Georgia, to Barcelona, Spain, was forced to turn around two hours into its journey following a reported “biohazard issue” on board Friday.

In an alleged audio clip from the flight deck, posted to X by an aviation enthusiast, the pilot said the flight was affected by a “biohazard issue” concerning a passenger who had “diarrhea all the way through the airplane.” The audio clip was taken from LiveATC.com, the enthusiast said.

The plane was two hours into the eight-hour flight when it had to make a U-turn, according to data from Flightradar24.

When asked to confirm the veracity of the audio shared to X, a spokesperson for Delta told Nexstar that the plane returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia because a passenger had a “medical issue” on board.

“Delta flight 194 on Sept. 1 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue. Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

The flight landed without further incident the following day, Sept. 2 — eight hours and six minutes behind schedule. Ultimately, 336 customers were affected, Delta told Nexstar.