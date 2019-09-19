Delta flight drops nearly 30,000 feet in minutes due to air pressure problem

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Delta Air Lines diverted an Atlanta flight headed to Florida after an unknown issue caused the cabin’s oxygen masks to be released.
News outlets report the Fort Lauderdale-bound plane made an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport about an hour after it left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
A statement by Delta says the plane was diverted out of an abundance of caution over the “cabin pressure irregularity.” It says the plane is now being evaluated by maintenance technicians. Delta said the passengers were bused about four hours to their original destination.
