FARMINGDALE N.Y. (WPIX) – Officials in New York made a gruesome discovery last Thursday when the remains of two decapitated goats were found behind a Burger King on Long Island.

The remains had been placed in black plastic bags behind the restaurant, located in Farmingdale, New York. Detectives with Suffolk County’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) described it as a “ritualistic sacrifice,” police said.

Other items found at the scene may further suggest a ritualistic animal sacrifice, according to authorities.

“The Suffolk County SPCA is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for this barbaric act of animal cruelty for unjustifiably harming, mutilating, or killing an animal,” said Roy Gross, chief of the Suffolk County SPCA. “All too many times these gruesome finds are discovered not only by adults but occasionally by children. These acts of violence must stop now.”

This is not the first time the Suffolk County SPCA has made a similar discovery. Back in September 2022, SPCA detectives discovered the decomposing remains of five decapitated chickens and two decapitated goats just off the Northern State Parkway.

At the time, the SPCA indicated the animals were killed as part of a ritualistic animal sacrifice.

Anyone who may have witnessed this or any other incident of animal cruelty in Suffolk County is being urged to contact the Suffolk County SPCA at (631) 382-7722.