Daycare owner arrested after 26 kids found behind false wall

This undated booking photo provided by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office shows Carla Faith. Faith was accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her Colorado Springs daycare center and arrested on suspicion of child abuse. (El Paso County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her daycare center was arrested for investigation of misdemeanor child abuse, police said Thursday.

Carla Faith, 58, was arrested Monday in Colorado Springs on suspicion of two counts of reckless child abuse without injury and a single count of trying to influence a public servant, the El Paso County court records show.

Three employees — Katelynne Nelson, 31, Christina Swauger, 35, and Valerie Fresquez, 24 — were arrested on related charges.

Faith was arrested after a six-week investigation by the city police department’s Crimes Against Children Unit, Lt. James Sokolik said in a statement. She posted $3,000 bond Wednesday. Her next court appearance was set for Jan. 2.

What others are reading: