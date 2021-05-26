Daybell Update: Lori’s initial appearance delayed, Chad’s arraignment set

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) – June 9, 2021, will mark one year since the remains of 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old son Joshua “J.J. Vallow were found on the property belonging to Chad Daybell.

June 9 will also serve as the day for Chad Daybell’s arraignment. He made his first appearance on Wednesday. His charges were read to him during a virtual appearance in Idaho, and he will continue to be held without bail.

Lori Daybell also had her initial appearance on Wednesday, but, “based upon information that was provided to the court,” her appearance will be continued at a later date. Judge Faren Eddins explains the request came during a recess prior to the appearance, but the full details for the defense’s request were not discussed.

Despite prosecutors objecting to the continuation, Lori Daybell’s initial appearance will be rescheduled for an undetermined date.

On Tuesday, Chad and Lori Daybell were indicted by a grand jury on murder charges for the deaths of Tammy Daybell (Chad’s former wife), Ryan, and Vallow.

As a couple they were indicted on:

Two counts of first conspiracy to commit first degree murder and grand theft by deception in the death of Tylee Ryan

Two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow

Conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell

Lori was indicted on a separate charge, grand theft relatedto social security survivor benefits. Over $1,000 was allocated for the care of minors Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow. Lori allegedly deposited that into a separate, personal account.

Chad was indicted on three separate charges:

First-degree murder in the death of his former wife Tammy Daybell

Two counts of insurance fraud, as he was the beneficiary for life insurance policies on Tammy Daybell and received funds after her death

The indictments came on the day JJ Vallow would have turned 9-years-old.

You can view the entire initial appearances in the video player above.