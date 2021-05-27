Daybell Update: Lori Vallow found unfit to stand trial

FREMONT, Idaho (ABC4) – Lori Vallow, otherwise known as Lori Daybell, has been found not competent to stand trial.

Vallow is the mother accused of murdering her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old son Joshua “J.J.” Vallow. She is also facing charges for the death of her husband’s former wife.

The announcement comes after her initial appearance was cut short Wednesday, “based upon information that was provided to the court.”

A Psychological Assessment, conducted by a licensed clinical psychologist, “determined that at this time [Lori Vallow] is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment,” according to court documents obtained by ABC4.

While the prosecution has objected to the finding, according to East Idaho News, a hearing on this finding will be scheduled.

Vallow, as well as Chad Daybell, have been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges for the deaths of Tammy Daybell (Chad’s former wife) and Vallow’s two children, whose bodies were found in the backyard of Daybell’s home in June 2020 after they disappeared in 2019.

These new charges include a third co-conspirator – Lori Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox. He allegedly shot and killed Vallow’s ex-husband Charles Vallow in Chandler, Ariz, in July 2019. Police ruled it as self-defense. Months later, in December, Cox died in his Arizona home. According to the autopsy, he died of natural causes.

Court documents say Cox moved to Idaho with Vallow in September 2019 and had contact with the two children on the days they are thought to have died. Cox is again listed as a co-conspirator in a third count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. This third count is in relation to the death of Daybell’s late wife.

The true story of Vallow will be the focus of a new made-for-TV movie, ‘Doomsday Mom,’ airing this summer on A&E Networks’ Lifetime. While investigating the case, authorities learned Lori and her husband, Chad, were involved in a doomsday-prepper group. The discovery unveiled a mystery spanning five states and numerous deaths.

The relationship between Vallow and Daybell have been of great interest to many throughout the case.

During an ABC News Exclusive, 20/20’s Amy Robach delves into the relationship between Vallow and Daybell, the author of several books about the end of the world.

“She and Chad together, they just feed off of each other,” JJ’s grandmother Kay Woodcock says in the episode.

“I honestly think they like their Kool Aid,” Kay’s husband Larry added. “They were drinking the Kool Aid. Their own Kool Aid.”

