Daybell Update: Lori committed to mental health facility, Chad enters pleas in court

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) – Ahead of her husband’s Wednesday court appearance, Lori Vallow Daybell has been committed to a state mental health facility.

East Idaho News reports the order, signed by District Judge Steven Boyce, sends Daybell into the care of the Department of Health and Welfare to undergo treatment to restore her mental competency.

In late May, Daybell was found not competent to stand trial. She has been accused of murdering her two children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old son Joshua “J.J.” Vallow. She is also facing charges for the death of her husband’s former wife.

On Monday, prosecutors withdrew their dispute of the findings of a psychologist who determined Daybell was not competent to stand trial, according to court documents obtained by ABC4.

A grand jury recently indicted Daybell, along with her husband Chad, for the deaths of Chad’s ex-wife, Tammy, and the couple’s children, Tylee, and JJ.

Chad Daybell appeared in court Wednesday morning, entering not guilty pleas to all of the charges against him. ABC4 will have more on this story Wednesday night on ABC4 News at 4 p.m.