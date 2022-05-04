LOS ANGELES (ABC4) – A man attacked comedian Dave Chappelle while performing live on stage in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Video footage shows a man rush the stage and tackle Chappelle during his set at the Hollywood Bowl.

The two briefly wrestled on stage before security intervened.

The man was reportedly injured during the attack, taken away on a gurney, and later arrested by LAPD.

Authorities have identified the man as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee.

He is being held on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

Chappelle continued the show uninjured, but not without fellow comedian Chris Rock joining him on stage, saying to the audience, “Was that Will Smith?”