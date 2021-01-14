D.C’s National Mall to close on Inauguration Day, according to preliminary plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – The entire National Mall in Washington, D.C. will be closed to the public for Inauguration Day, according to a preliminary plan.
ABC News confirms the closure is due to security concerns.
The National Park Service says it will make an official announcement on the Mall after speaking with the Secret Service, the Biden Inaugural team, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Traditionally, members of the public can gather on the National Mall, which is located between the Capitol building and Lincoln Memorial, to view the inauguration.
The New York Times reports that the National Park Service closed the Washington Monument, citing “credible threats to visitors and park resources.” Tours of the Monument are closed until Jan. 24.
National Guard members were photographed sleeping on the floors of the Capitol ahead of Wednesday’s impeachment vote. Officials say the increased National Guard presence will remain through Inauguration Day.
Wednesday afternoon, “in light of reports of more demostrations,” President Donald Trump issued a statement calling for “NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.”
Later in the day, after being impeached for the second time, Pres. Trump released a video statement on the White House’s YouTube account – after having his own suspended – unequivocally condeming the violence seen at the Capitol earlier this month.
“If you do any of these things you are not supporting our movement,” Trump said.
Utah officials are also preparing for possible protests on the Utah State Capitol complex.