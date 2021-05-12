CVS to open vaccine appointments for kids 12 to 15 nationwide

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a new CVS pharmacy May 5, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. CVS posted nearly a 25 percent rise in first quarter profit from a year ago, driven by an increase in generic drug sales and lower losses from theft. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – CVS Pharmacy has announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids ages 12 to 15 will be available at select CVS locations nationwide starting May 13.

The announcement comes after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for the age group on Monday.

CVS says all children ages 12-15 who want to get the vaccine must have parent or legal guardian consent and must be accompanied by a parent.

Those who wish to get the vaccine are encouraged to visit CVS.com or use the CVS pharmacy app to schedule an appointment. However, CVS said in a news release that walk-ins are also accepted.

“With every new wave of eligibility, our teams have worked around the clock to ensure vaccine access as soon as possible,” said Karen Lynch, president and chief executive officer, CVS Health. “Offering vaccinations to younger populations at thousands of locations across the country brings us one step closer to prevailing over the pandemic.”

On Wednesday, a CDC advisory committee endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 and up.