CVS raising minimum wage to $15 next year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – CVS Health announced Wednesday it will raise its starting wage to $15 per hour in July 2022.

“Attracting and retaining top talent across our businesses is critical as we continue to redefine what it means to meet people’s health needs,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “These wage increases will have a meaningful impact on our colleagues and their families while helping the communities we serve prosper.”

According to the company, currently, around 65% of the employees already make more than $15 an hour but this move represents a continued investment into employees.

CVS Health says the 2022 increase will mark a more than 60% increase in their minimum hourly wage over a four-year period. The new wage structure also includes higher salary rates for roles such as pharmacy technicians and call center representatives.

Currently, CVS Health has approximately 280 job openings in Las Vegas for store managers, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, cashiers and beauty sales consultants, and customer services representatives.

CVS Health has also removed barriers to obtaining employment. Recently the company eliminated the high school diploma or GED requirement for most entry-level roles, and this year will eliminate the GPA requirement for university recruitment.