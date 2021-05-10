Crocs again giving thousands of free pairs to healthcare workers

(ABC4) – In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Crocs gave healthcare workers over 860,000 free pairs of shoes.
Now, Crocs says it’s doing it again as a way to say thank you to those who battled on the frontlines of COVID-19.
In March 2020, Crocs launched its new program, “A Free Pair for Healthcare,” offering free Crocs to doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff members.
Just a few months ago, rapper Post Malone partnered with Crocs and Musicians on Call to donate thousands of pairs of shoes to caregivers and staff in 70 U.S. hospitals.
From May 10-14, Crocs is again giving away 10,000 pairs of shoes a day to healthcare heroes.
Within the last year, Crocs reports sales have soared.