‘Crime Pays’ tattoo guy arrested after yet another police pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An Indiana man with a “Crime Pays” tattoo on his forehead has been arrested after yet another police pursuit.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Donald Murray is accused of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft after the short pursuit Monday morning.

Murray went viral in December after he—and his tattoo–was featured on an episode of LivePD. He eluded police but was later taken into custody and charged with criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.

