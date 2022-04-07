(ABC4) – Cracker Barrel has announced that its virtual brand “Chicken n’ Biscuits” will now offer a new exclusive homestyle chicken sandwich.

The restaurant says the sandwich will be available at 400 locations nationwide through DoorDash, UberEats, and Grubhub.

The new sandwich features hand-breaded fried chicken with signature breading, “perfectly crispy on the outside and perfectly juicy on the inside.” The sandwich also has fresh pickles and is completed with a brioche bun, served alongside steak fries and Duke’s Mayonnaise.”

“For years, the debate around ‘the best chicken sandwich’ has been growing, and Chicken n’ Biscuits by Cracker Barrel is excited to enter the competition with our new Homestyle Chicken Sandwich,” said Matthew Schaefer, Cracker Barrel Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation. “The best part is that guests can enjoy this new sandwich plus other homestyle comfort food made with care like Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders or scratch-made Biscuit Beignets right at home through their favorite on-demand delivery partners.”

The Chicken n’ Biscuits menu includes items like Southern Fried Chicken made with signature seasoning and crispy, Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders that can be matched with signature dipping sauces like Dill Pickle Ranch or Maple Chipotle.

Customers can order the sandwich through an on-demand delivery app from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.