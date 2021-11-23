COVID keeping 3 out of 5 from Black Friday shopping, football games, parades this Thanksgiving

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – This Thanksgiving will be the second changed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many planning to avoid some of the traditional events of the holiday, according to a new report.

A recent study by Provo-based Qualtrics found fewer than 40% of Americans say they are comfortable participating in events like Black Friday shopping, Thanksgiving football games, and holiday parades.

For those gearing up for one of the biggest shopping days of the year, 70% say the pandemic will impact their purchasing habits while 35% say they will shop more online.

The majority of those surveyed – nearly 60% – say they support businesses requiring customers and employees to be vaccinated while 21% are opposed. Roughly half of those surveyed are more likely to shop at stores with vaccine requirements compared to 18% who are less likely.

Qualtrics found that over 60% say they feel comfortable shopping at stores where masks are required for all customers and employees. When asked about other situations – like when masks are required for unvaccinated shoppers and workers, masks and vaccines are required for all, or no masks or vaccine required – respondents did not feel as safe as they do with stores requiring masks for all.

Of Americans surveyed, half say they are worried about gathering for the holidays because of COVID-19. For those that are gathering, 52% say vaccines will be a “source of contention” with Democrats, vaccinated individuals, and younger people more likely to be worried than their counterparts, according to Qualtrics.

About one in five people say they will not visit their unvaccinated family members or friends this year because of their vaccination status.

The Qualtrics research also found:

45% feel comfortable attending holiday office parties

In total, Qualtrics surveyed over 1,300 Americans 18-years-old or older who are employed.

You can view the full report here.