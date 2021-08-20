COVID-19 pandemic delayed teens getting drivers licenses and parents are worried

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 14: Evening traffic fills the 101 freeway near Hollywood, on June 14, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. New California auto emissions regulations proposed today would require auto makers to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases by 30% in the next decade. If adopted, the regulations would be the nation’s first limits on auto emissions of gases tied to global warming. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – A back-to-school survey conducted by Chevrolet reveals that parents are worried about their teen drivers as they return to in-person learning this school year.

Out of over 1,000 parents surveyed, 68% reported concern over driving everyday when it comes to kids returning to school.

Fifty-six percent of parents reported that they drove less during the pandemic, which can lead to forgetting basic driving skills, Chevrolet reports.

Sixty-one percent of parents said that fewer people on the roads made driving less stressful, and now over 75% said they drive more defensively with more people driving.

When it comes to teen drivers, almost half of the parents surveyed say the pandemic caused a delay in their child getting their license. Sixty-one percent of parents expressed worry that their teen lost time to practice driving due to the pandemic.

Parents also expressed concern about their teens due to other drivers on the road. Seventy-eight percent said other drivers seem to drive more unsafe than prior to the pandemic and 73% reported noticing more aggravated drivers than in pre-pandemic days.

The survey was conducted through a Harris Poll from July 28 through Aug. 4 2021. One thousand two hundred and four adults 18 years of age and older who have children aged three to 18 were surveyed.

