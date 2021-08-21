Country icon Tom T. Hall passes away at 85

FILE – In this Tuesday Oct. 30, 2012 file photo, Tom T. Hall accepts the Icon Award at the 60th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall, who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.” and sang about life’s simple joys as country music’s consummate blue collar bard, has died. He was 85. His son, Dean Hall, confirmed the musician’s death Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

(ABC4) – Country legend Tom T. Hall passed away at the age of 85 on Friday, according to a press release.

The Kentucky native was most known for making his mark during the country music movement of the 60s and 70s.

Dubbed “The Storyteller” by country music fans, Hall leaves behind a legendary career in the country music landscape.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

“Along with songwriters such as Kris Kristofferson, Billy Joe Shaver, and James Talley, Hall brought to country music a new level of lyric and thematic sophistication and social consciousness,” according to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The country crooner is best known for his hit pop-country song, “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” which Hall wrote for country singer Jeannie C. Riley in 1968.

The tune ended up topping both the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and the Hot Country Songs Chart and even inspired a 1978 film of the same name.

This feat led “Harper Valley P.T.A.” to become the first song by a female to top both charts concurrently — a feat that wouldn’t be achieved again until Dolly Parton’s hit “9 to 5” in 1981, according to Billboard.com.

The 6-time Grammy nominee won a Grammy in 1975 for his work on his “Greatest Hits, Vol. 2 (Album).”

Hall was also a seven-time CMA Awards nominee and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1978 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019.

“Few could tell a story like Tom T. Hall. As a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, he was one of those triple threat artists who continued to make an impact on the next generation,” says Country Music Association CEO, Sarah Trahern. “ I’ll always remember growing up listening to Tom T.’s music with my father, who was a huge bluegrass and country fan.”