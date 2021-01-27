Could a 51st state be added to the U.S.?

The White House (C, rear) is seen through an empty 16th Street on April 16, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4) – Could a 51st state be added to the United States?

Some lawmakers are hoping so.

Two senators – Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Tom Carper of Delaware – and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton of Washington D.C. have reintroduced a bill to make Washington D.C. a state.

“For far too long, D.C. residents have been denied their right of self-governance and have faced taxation without representation,” says Sen. Van Hollen in a tweet. “Support is growing – now’s the time to get it done!”

For far too long, D.C. residents have been denied their right of self-governance and have faced taxation without representation. @SenatorCarper, @EleanorNorton, and I have reintroduced our #DCStatehood bill. Support is growing—now's the time to get it done! pic.twitter.com/4Y4CydZcma — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 27, 2021

Sen. Carper says it is not a partisan issue.

“It’s an American issue because the lack of fair representation given to D.C. residents is clearly inconsistent w/ the values on which this country was founded. It’s why I’m proud to introduce #S51 in support of #DCStatehood,” he tweeted.

#DCStatehood isn't a Republican or Democratic issue.



It's an American issue because the lack of fair representation given to D.C. residents is clearly inconsistent w/ the values on which this country was founded. It’s why I'm proud to introduce #S51 in support of #DCStatehood. https://t.co/iPfaArdbOx pic.twitter.com/j4fLZK728y — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) January 27, 2021

Congresswoman Holmes Norton thanked Carper for introducing the Senate companion to her statehood bill.

Thank you, @SenatorCarper, for introducing today the Senate companion to my #DCStatehood bill, for your outstanding leadership on this issue, and for getting a record number of original cosponsors. pic.twitter.com/g1Pwu2ZH0l — Eleanor #DCStatehood Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) January 27, 2021

In an earlier tweet, she says 209 cosponsors have signed onto the bill.

*Update*: I now have 209 cosponsors for #DCStatehood. https://t.co/VBJ9hssRd7 — Eleanor #DCStatehood Holmes Norton (@EleanorNorton) January 26, 2021

In 2020, the House of Representatives passed a D.C. statehood bill with 38 cosponsors in the Senate, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The bill would provide voting representation for the city, which has about 692,000 residents. That is more than the states of Wyoming and Vermont. Further, the bill would isolate the White House, Capitol, and National Mall to remain under federal control as the seat of the U.S. government.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has expressed her support for the move, saying granting D.C. statehood “cannot wait.”

“Generations of Washingtonians have been denied the right to participate in our democracy – to have their voices and votes heard in Congress, to help shape the future of our nation, and to have a say on Supreme Court justices.

3/ Starting with record support in the Senate, which we expect to grow under @SenatorCarper and @EleanorNorton 's leadership, it's a promising sign that our country is finally ready to right this historic wrong. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 27, 2021

According to reports, the argument of D.C. statehood gained more urgency after the violence at the U.S. Capitol in early January.

Because D.C. is not a state, only the White House can mobilize the D.C. National Guard. Lawmakers have been questioning why local Guard members were not quickly activated as the violence began.

CBS News reports that Republican lawmakers have filibustered attempts to make D.C. a state, with many believing the action would grant Democrats two more senators. D.C. is a largely Democratic area.

Without eliminating the filibuster, legislation to make D.C. a state would likely fall short, as it has in the past.