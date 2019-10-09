Costco selling 76 oz. tubs of cookie dough

PHOENIX (Nexstar)— Want a bucket of dreams? Costco is selling just that. They are selling 76 oz. tubs of chocolate chip cookie dough!

The Pillsbury cookies and their signature recipe are great for a rainy day, movie night, a playdate or just an excuse to make cookies. It calls for almost no effort, with the ease of having it ready to go in your freezer, and being able to pull it out when that craving hits.

Just $7.89 for a tub of cookies is amazing. Pretty sure a thing of cookie dough at the grocery store is about $3-$5 for 12 cookies. Besides, the calories don’t count when the cookies are that cheap right?

